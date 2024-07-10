Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 1,577,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,039,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

