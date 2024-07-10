Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys Shares of 156,322 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 156,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.
Nutrien Stock Down 0.6 %
NTR traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. 2,939,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,051. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
