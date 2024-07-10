Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $7.63 Million Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,100,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,247,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 332,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,903. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.