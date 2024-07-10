Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Comerica Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 926.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 165,808 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CF Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. 2,198,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,894. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

