Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 155,533 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.