Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases New Shares in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.07% of TFI International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.53.

TFII stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.80. 238,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.01. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

