Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $18.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,703.55. The company had a trading volume of 268,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,081.37 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,649.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,608.63.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

