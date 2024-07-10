Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 259,149 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $350,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.83. 1,799,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

