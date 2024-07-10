Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 73.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 36,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.74. 3,060,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.