Melanie Laing Acquires 582 Shares of AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Laing acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$27.50 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,005.00 ($10,814.19).
Melanie Laing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Melanie Laing acquired 1,714 shares of AUB Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$29.16 ($19.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,980.24 ($33,770.43).
AUB Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
AUB Group Company Profile
AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AUB Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.