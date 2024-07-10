Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.86.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.
MRCY opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $40.95.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
