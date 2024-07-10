Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 95,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 824,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 277,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

