Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $28.01 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $28.01 million and approximately $57,869.36 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,995,065 coins and its circulating supply is 36,256,374 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

