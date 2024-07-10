MetFi (METFI) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

MetFi (METFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. One MetFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetFi has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. MetFi has a market capitalization of $50.04 million and approximately $182,609.73 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetFi

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.42942058 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $192,284.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

