MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $85.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

Get MetLife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MET

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.