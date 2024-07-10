MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Stock Price Down 2.7%

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
