Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Down 3.1%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 106,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 298,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$134.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

