Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 672.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 183,798 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

