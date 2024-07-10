Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$1.85 to C$2.00. The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 351865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Montage Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$371.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.09.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

