Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

CVE MAU traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 351,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,751. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$371.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

