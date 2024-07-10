Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Montage Gold Stock Up 4.6 %
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
