Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Up 12.1%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $31.84. 2,893,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,366,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 4.5 %
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
