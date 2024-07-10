Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $387,412.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,944,420 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9,612.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,869,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 2.5 %

NVTS stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $783.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.42. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.