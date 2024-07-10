NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.78.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.
