Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.99. 2,254,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.15. The firm has a market cap of $334.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.