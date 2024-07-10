NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.12 and last traded at $74.33. Approximately 5,405,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 10,767,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

