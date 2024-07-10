Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $381.85. 203,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.24.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

