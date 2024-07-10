Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 13,993,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,656,082. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

