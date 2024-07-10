Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 221,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949. 16.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus Stock Performance

Cactus stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.05. 412,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,972. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

