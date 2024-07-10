Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,277 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,763 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 372.3% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.21. 1,500,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,680. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

