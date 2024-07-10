Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,471 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Incyte by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,465,000 after purchasing an additional 217,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $2,033,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INCY

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. 2,408,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.