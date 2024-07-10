Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 715 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 340,902 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 333,901 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2,013.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after purchasing an additional 298,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.71. 2,859,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

