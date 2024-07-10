Notcoin (NOT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $519.42 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Notcoin token can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Notcoin has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $519.42 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,027,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,027,411 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,027,411.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01665406 USD and is up 5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $493,585,133.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

