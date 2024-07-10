NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,620.29 or 0.99972938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00068768 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

