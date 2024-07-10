Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $543.31 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $543.31 million and $13.04 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.39 or 0.05295216 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08026531 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $15,891,690.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.