Oasys 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.87 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Oasys token can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Oasys has a market cap of $95.24 million and $1.87 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04308197 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,704,050.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

