OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

OGE opened at $35.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,965,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,653,000 after buying an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,589,000 after buying an additional 144,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,422.2% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 147,923 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

