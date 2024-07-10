Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

