Oscar Health’s (OSCR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.75% from the company’s current price.

OSCR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 780,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.