PACCAR Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCARGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

PACCAR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.01. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

