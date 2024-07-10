Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Shares Gap Up to $18.48

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $19.19. Paymentus shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 25,020 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Paymentus Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

