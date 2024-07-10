PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lifted by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. 7,580,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,774,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.