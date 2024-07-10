PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.54 and last traded at $58.54. 1,865,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,731,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

