PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.87 and last traded at $59.01. Approximately 2,155,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,816,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in PayPal by 3,715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 298,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 290,952 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in PayPal by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.