Peoples Bank OH Buys Shares of 1,325 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 218.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.8 %

CLX stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.35. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

