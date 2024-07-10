Peoples Bank OH Sells 80 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $151.09. 1,913,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,064. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

