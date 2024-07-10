Peter Fowler Purchases 185,000 Shares of Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) Stock

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fowler purchased 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,550 ($7,109.00).

Westminster Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of WSG stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Westminster Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.24 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £9.92 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

