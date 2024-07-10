Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Kenneth Graham Gray Sells 18,600 Shares

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00.

Kenneth Graham Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 1,300 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$1,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 2,600 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$3,640.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 9,900 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$13,068.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Kenneth Graham Gray sold 10,000 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

TSE PRQ traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 3.18. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of C$28.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRQ shares. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

