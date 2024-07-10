PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $13.16.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
