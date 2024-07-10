Piper Sandler Boosts Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target to $22.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.78% from the stock’s current price.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 1,206,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.