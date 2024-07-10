Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Piraeus Financial’s previous dividend of $0.008787.
Piraeus Financial Price Performance
Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Piraeus Financial has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.
About Piraeus Financial
