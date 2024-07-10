Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Piraeus Financial’s previous dividend of $0.008787.

Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Piraeus Financial has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

