PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading Up 5.6%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 168,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 88,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

PJX Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

